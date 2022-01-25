Carol Anne (Kronebusch) Orlowske, 80, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne.
She was born on January 19, 1942, in Winona, to Jacob and Anna (Zils) Kronebusch, and graduated from Holy Trinity School in Rollingstone in 1959. She attended Winona Business College and over the years continued her education by taking many classes in banking, finance, and investments. Carol was employed with Winona National Bank for 42 years, retiring as a trust officer on June 30, 2002.
Carol married Joseph M. Orlowske on August 19, 1977, and he preceded her in death on November 22, 1983.
She was a member of St. Casimir’s Catholic Church, where she volunteered for many years. She also volunteered at various Winona nonprofit organizations, especially at St. Anne Extended Healthcare. Carol was the recipient of the Bishop’s Medal from Bishop John Quinn on November 2, 2014.
Carol is survived by her brothers, Robert Kronebusch and Thomas (Arlene) Kronebusch; a step-daughter, Lissa (Jon) Stratton, and their children, Matthew and Steven; brothers-in-law, Michael (Kay) Orlowske and Fred (Mariella) Orlowske; a sister-in-law, Lucille Kronebusch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sylvester (Delores) Kronebusch, Francis (Lynn) Kronebusch, and Gerald (Theresa) Kronebusch; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille (Harry) Putnam, Rosella (Ralph) Bechly, Elaine (Bruce) Stanton, Betty (B.G.) Kellett, and Sister Loretta, OSF; a sister-in-law, Jean Kronebusch; and her in-laws, Joseph and Virginia Orlowske.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Visitation will also be held at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in Winona on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Carol will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Casimir’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Carol’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.