Otto, Richard H.

Richard H. Otto, 93, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
He was born on September 23, 1929, in the Bronx, New York City, to German immigrants, Richard and Martha (Weiland) Otto. Following his father’s death, Richard and his mother returned to Germany to be closer to their family, and while in Germany, Richard completed school and an upholstering apprenticeship. He later returned to the United States and enlisted in the United States Army.
Richard served with distinction in the Army during the Korean War in Japan and Korea and was awarded the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and a Presidential citation, among many other honors and awards. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion serving with their color guard, and he was honored as the Military Grand Marshal of the Winona Steamboat Days Parade in 2017. Richard enjoyed being a part of the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2015.
He was united in marriage with Beverly Tews on June 30, 1952, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2019.
He worked as a self-employed upholsterer for many years prior to his retirement.
Richard was a member of the Elks Club in Winona, where he was honored as Elk of the Year, and he was a longtime active member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, where he served in many capacities.
He will be remembered for his love of fishing, hunting, camping, and boating on the Mississippi River, his ability to tell stories, and for his great sense of humor and fun. Richard and Beverly traveled extensively, with some of their favorite destinations being China, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, and Europe.
Richard was always grateful for the many friendships he made throughout his life. His greatest joy was his family, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Richard is lovingly survived by his children, Kristene Otto and Steve (Linda) Otto; grandchildren, Erika (Todd) Filipkowski, Alisha Dittes, and Barron (Emily) Otto; great-grandchildren, Alex, Jake, Ronin, Ingrid, Jakodi, Thoren, and Lokin; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Visitation will also be held at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Richard will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.
Richard’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be directed to the Mayo Development Fund at the Mayo Clinic for PTSD for Veterans.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Richard’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
