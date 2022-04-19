Owecke, Michael Jerome

Michael Jerome “Mike” Owecke, of Fountain City, died unexpectedly on April 13, 2022, at the age of 65 while en route to vacation at Zion National Park.
Mike was born in Winona on June 16, 1956. His family moved in 1959 to Michigan, and they moved several times in subsequent years. As a youth, Mike developed a love for the Driftless Region and returned to Winona for college, and subsequently graduated from WSU with a B.S. in biology. While attending WSU, Mike was chosen to accompany Professor James Opsahl to Alaska on a small mammal study and fell in love with Alaska. Following graduation, Mike joined his brother, Paul in starting and running a commercial salmon fishing operation in Prince William Sound, Alaska. Mike returned to Winona after living in Alaska and was employed in various positions in the Winona area. He was currently serving as the zoning administrator for Buffalo County. In 2007, Mike married Denise Eddy of Black River Falls, Wis. Mike’s previous marriage blessed him with two daughters, Halle and Reina. Denise and his daughters were the brightest stars in his universe, and he was looking forward to adventures with them upon retirement.
Mike is survived by his wife, Denise Eddy; daughters, Halle and Reina; bonus children, Jackson Burgau and Ellie Gunville; mother, Barbara Feiten (Phil); siblings, Paul (Ann Larkin), Stacy (Charles Lobdell), Jim (Diane), Bill (Whitney); and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marne and Wendy; and his father, Jerome.
Mike was an inspired artist who took his inspiration from his love of the outdoors. Free time usually found him walking, drawing, skiing or birding on solo adventures, or with his beloved wife or daughters in the Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge. Mike was a very private and self-contained soul who believed and lived a life with a quiet, accepting presence. He was true to himself and those he loved and will be missed by all he touched.
A memorial visitation will be held on April 30, 2022, at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, from 1-3 p.m. A private service for immediate family will follow. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be directed to the Winona Arts Center (online or by mail), or by mail to Friends of Trempealeau Refuge, 28488 Refuge Rd., Trempealeau, WI 54661.
