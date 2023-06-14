Palmer, Jerome “Jerry” N.

Jerome “Jerry” N. Palmer, 85, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on July 22, 1937, in Winona to John and Rose (Patzner) Palmer. Jerry was united in marriage with Audrey M. Oevering on October 3, 1959, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, celebrating 63 years of marriage this last fall. Jerry always said, “She was the best thing that ever happened to me.” Audrey preceded him in death on January 14, 2023.
Jerry was employed with Warner and Swasey/Badger Construction in Winona, but his true passion was his business of buying and selling antiques. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was active with the Winona County Sheriff’s Posse.
He will be remembered for his love of playing games, including cribbage and Sequence, and trips to the casino. Jerry also enjoyed weightlifting, where he participated in many bench press competitions, singing karaoke, and going on trips, as well as attending auctions and estate sales.
Jerry is survived by his children, Debra Kleiboer, Cheryl (Steve Kunst) Corey, Ken (Diana) Palmer, Becky (Chris Creeley) Merchlewitz, and Randy (Theresa) Palmer; grandchildren, Trisha (Jordan Cogley) Columbus, Michelle (John Kleveter) Kleiboer, Sarah (Joe Van de Rostyne) Kleiboer, Tarah (Nate) Lechtenberg, Calvin Corey, Rory (Kimberly) Palmer, Joshua (Heather) Palmer, Travis (Gabby) Palmer, Danny (Megan) Merchlewitz, Nicole (Nick Gierok) Merchlewitz, Tyler (Nikki Lux) Creeley, Justin Palmer, Christopher (Carrie) Palmer, and Misty (Brandon) Rask; great-grandchildren, Precious Puente, Hailey Zeller, Ethan Kleiboer, Emma Kleveter, Braden Sutherland, Miekah Lechtenberg, Ander Corey, Brennen, Finley, and Vivian Palmer, Josie, Maeley, and Casten Palmer, Carson, Liam, Oliver, and Lula Palmer, Jaxson and Liam Merchlewitz, Zeke and Porter Creeley, Ona and Emilie Palmer, and Leon, Emealia, Calum, and Bohdi Rask; siblings, Jake Palmer, Sharon (Bradley) Johnson, and Ronald “Butch” (Mary) Palmer; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; parents, John and Rose Palmer; great-grandson, Milo Palmer; sister, Sandy “Mick” Palmer; and sisters-in-law, Liz Palmer and Mary Ann Palmer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Jerry will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held in the Commons of St. Mary’s Church on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 9:30 a.m., until the time of the Mass.
Pallbearers will be Jerry’s grandchildren: Calvin Corey, Rory Palmer, Joshua Palmer, Travis Palmer, Danny Merchlewitz, Tyler Creeley, Justin Palmer, and Christopher Palmer.
A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Jerry’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
