Pampuch, Mary “Aunty” (Bambenek)

Mary “Aunty” (Bambenek) Pampuch, 77, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
She was born on July 18, 1945, in Winona to Carl Sr. and Margaret (Weinmann) Bambenek. Mary loved talking about her childhood and the trouble she and her brother, Carl “Butch” Bambenek, got in together and with their friends. From garden hose fights in the house, cleaning the upstairs by throwing stuff out of windows, to ruining her brother’s white wall tires on his car, Mary could talk for hours about family and friends back in the old days.
Mary married Jim Pampuch, and they became “Poopsie” and “Old Paint.” They built their house in the valley and had many great friends and get-togethers there. Mary had her gambling friends and always made sure to come home with something, and she had many friends she loved to talk to on the phone for hours. Mary always loved to go shopping with her best friend, Carolyn Larson. Mary’s favorite trips were to Poland with her cousins, Boomer, Jenny, and David; she even talked her brother, Butch, into going one time. Mary had many friends, and she loved talking and being with them. She will always be remembered for her laugh and her quick wit.
Mary is survived by her nephew, Alan Bambenek; niece, Denise “Beans” (Joe) Matejka; great-niece, Ashley (Josh) Seppa; great-nephews, Robin (Tyler Hoffman) Matejka and Gavin Matejka; sister-in-law, Barb Bambenek; and her special cousins, the Zolondek, Stoltman, and Weinmann families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margaret Bambenek; husband, Jim “Poopsie” Pampuch; brother, Carl “Butch” Bambenek; and many aunts and uncles.
“Poopsie, the house better be finished; the Old Paint is home!”
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Following the service, a celebration of Mary’s life will continue at the Winona Athletic Club.
