Pape, Kenneth W.

Kenneth W. Pape, 91, of La Crescent and formerly of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent.
He was born on March 23, 1932, in Independence, Wis., to Otto and Alma (Guenther) Pape. Ken was united in marriage with Patricia “Pat” Linander on January 4, 1958, at St. John’s Parsonage in Nodine.
Ken honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1950 to 1953, being stationed in Alaska and Nevada, and attended engineering school in Washington, D.C., to learn how to operate heavy machinery. He was a member of the American Legion Post 595 in La Crescent, and he was proud to have been a part of the 20th Freedom Honor Flight in 2017.
Ken farmed for many years in Ridgeway, and he was employed with the Winona County Highway Department for 28 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a long-time member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine.
Ken is lovingly survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; children, Will (Ingrid) Pape, of Dakota, Bob (Tammy) Pape, of Winona, Denny (Michelle) Pape, of Ridgeway, Sharon Pape, of Dakota, and Steve (Shannon) Pape, of Nodine; grandchildren, Shawn (Hannah) Pape, Jena (Mitch) DeMoss, Chelsea (Sam) Enright, Isaac (Taylor Engstler) Pape, Jake (Heather Lund) Pape, Rachel Pape, Karson, Kiahna, and Kamden Pape; great-grandchildren, William and Henry Pape, Everly, Hayden; and Brooks DeMoss; and Easton Enright; sisters: Mary Lou Johnson and Ida OIson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joseph Pape; brothers, Gerald, Maynard, Willis, Donnie, Carl, and Otto, Jr.; and sisters, Lucile, Doris, Erma Jean, and Marlene.
Visitation will be held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Reverend Wolf Parsons will officiate. Ken will be laid to rest in the church cemetery, where the American Legion Post 595 of La Crescent will provide military honors.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Ken’s grandchildren and their spouses.
Memorials may be directed to “Family Wishes.”
Ken’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Springbrook Village in La Crescent, and to Moments Hospice of La Crosse, for the loving care that he received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ken’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
