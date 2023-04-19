Parker, Kazi William

Kazi William Parker, 16, passed away on Monday, April 10, at Winona Health Hospital, due to injuries sustained in an automotive accident. Kazi was born on March 9, 2007, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Izaak Parker and Misty Wieczorek. Kazi was a current student at Cochrane-Fountain City High School, and he also worked part-time at the Hillside Fish House; he took pride in doing the best work he was capable of.
Kazi was known for always being on the “go,” even from a very young age. He always made time for his family, too; he loved to ride bikes and go on adventures with his mom, Misty, as well as visiting his grandma's house to do a few chores (like weed pulling) or just to say, “Hi." He had a skill and affection for video games like Fortnite and Minecraft, and he also loved to collect things that his family would refer to as "garbage” but held a special place in his life, such as rare coins, replica swords, and even small reptiles.
Kazi will always be missed by his parents, Izaak Parker and Misty Wieczorek; both maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Sossi Parker; his beloved pit bulls, Kilo and Gibbles; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family, and his close friends.
A celebration of Kazi's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation for family, friends, and guests will be held from 4-6 p.m. before the Celebration. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery of Winona at a later date. Memorials are preferred to family. www.hofffuneral.com.
