Paszkiewicz, James E.

James E. Paszkiewicz, 80, of Winona, was called to his eternal home on February 9, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.
Jim was born on February 22, 1942, in Winona to Edwin A. and Dorothy M. (Weideman) Paszkiewicz and was a 1960 graduate of Winona High School. Following graduation, Jim was a Local 49er Union heavy equipment operator, working many years with the Winona Plumbing Company.
Jim was an avid sportsman with a love of fishing and hunting. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and lived in the greatest place on Earth here in the wonderful Winona area. He also enjoyed bingo.
On August 3, 1963, he married Mary L. Kanz at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. They were married for nearly 60 years.
He was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka and of the Winona Athletic Club.
He is survived by his caring wife, Mary; three sons, Peter (Earl), Thomas (Robin), and Robert; one grandchild, Savannah (Cody); three sisters, MaryAnn Gierok, Patricia Cisewski, and Susan (Richard) Burmeister; a brother, Daniel (Karen) Paszkiewicz; sisters-in-law, Geraldine (Darrel) Sturgis, Olivia Heim, Nadine Kanz, Donna (Pat) Daley, Betty Kanz, and Bernadine (John) Mayzek. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, William Joseph; seven brothers-in-law, Charles Gierok Jr., Ronald Cisewski, Robert Kanz, Thomas Kanz, Richard Kanz, Thomas Heim, and Oliver Younger; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Younger; many nephews and nieces; and all of his East Ender friends.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Jim will be laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
The family thanks the Gundersen Clinic and Hospital-La Crosse for their compassionate care.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Jim’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
