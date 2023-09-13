Patzner, Jerome Anton

Jerome Anton Patzner, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Jerome was born December 27, 1932, in Arcadia to Anton and Blanche (Lejk) Patzner. In 1956, Jerome was united in marriage to VeeAnn Pye at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. He served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft engineer and mechanic. He then worked in Civil Service for GSA until his retirement. Jerome served as vice president of the AFGE Union throughout this time. Following retirement, he worked as a self-employed mechanic.
Jerome was very active in the activities of his kids – he umpired and coached Little League as well as coordinated the girls’ swim team. He was incredibly proud of his daughter and seven grandchildren who also served or are currently serving in the United States military. Jerome was proud of his many years with his Friday night AA group.
He is survived by his wife, VeeAnn; children, Jerome Jr. (Nancy), of Lewiston, Catherine (Brian) Maland, of St. Joseph, John, of Savage, Karen (Michael) Hennessy, of Lewiston, Cindy Thompson, of Cocoa, Fla., Kimberly (Luke) Cassidy. of Stephenson, Va., James, of Winona, and Tracy, of Perth, Australia; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, June Krogh, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Richard, of St. Charles, Judy (Andy) Danielson, of Wayzata, Kenneth (Delores), of Winona, Anthony (Pat), of Lewiston, and Jean Mueller, of Houston; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Claude and Laverne’ and one sister, Ramona Hammon.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. in the church hall. He will be laid to rest at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in rural, Hart.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.