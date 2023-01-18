Peggy Ann Paukune, 62, of Watford City, North Dakota, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Bismarck, North Dakota, after a brief illness.
Peggy was born in Sidney, Montana on April 22, 1961 to Ann Marie Watkins (Kemmis) and Dwayne Kemmis.
Peggy graduated from high school in Phoenix, Arizona, and later earned a professional certificate in cardio CT scanning. She lived her entire life in the American West.
In Arizona, she resided in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu, and Williams. She also lived in Glendale, California; Spokane, Washington; and most recently, Watford City, North Dakota. Her two favorite places were Flagstaff and wherever she could be with Ray.
Following high school, Peggy married David Bojorquez Jr. The couple had four children together: son David “Tre” and daughters Nikki, Charlotte and Rachel. The couple later divorced. Peggy later married Ray Paukune in a ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Peggy’s daughters and their families were the pride of her life. She also immensely enjoyed travel, cooking and spending time with Ray.
Peggy was preceded in death by Dr. John Watkins (adoptive father), Dwayne Kemmis (biological father), David “Tre” (son), and Ron Kemmis (brother).
She is survived by Ann Marie Watkins (mother); and Pete Watkins (brother), of Winona; Mark Kemmis (brother), of Tucson, Arizona; Lisa Kemmis (sister), of Big Rapids, Michigan; Greg Kemmis (brother) of Kean, New Hampshire; Ray Paukune (husband) of Watford City, North Dakota; daughters Nikki, Charlotte and Rachel; their husbands; and several grandchildren.
