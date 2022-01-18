Michelle Pawlak, 56, died unexpectedly on January 15, 2022. She is survived by sisters, Bonnie Palmer, of Mesa, Ariz., and Tammie (Curt Larson) Pawlak, of Eden Valley, Minn., nephew, Patrick (Malia) Scott, and their children, of Winona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Armella and Edward Pawlak.