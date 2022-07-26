Lois J. Pawlowski, 74, of Eagan and formerly of Winona, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Lois Jeanette Hallum was born March 1, 1948, in the Cottrell Baby Hospital in Rushford to Geneva Bertha (Olson) and Teman Gordon Hallum, during one of the biggest Root River floods Rushford had seen up to that time.
Lois attended Peterson Public Schools for 12 years, graduating May 25, 1966. She attended Winona State College (University). Lois married Eric J. Pawlowski on April 26, 1969. They raised one daughter, Stacy Ann. They supported Stacy’s activities in sports and education. They followed the Twins and Vikings, traveled to New Orleans and Tampa Bay to watch the Vikings in the 90s, and the Twins spring training in Fort Myers in 2013. They also had season tickets for both teams for a number of years and enjoyed watching the teams in person, especially the Twins with their grandson, Sam. Sam enjoyed playing baseball in Golden Valley Little League, and they traveled from Winona to watch his games. They moved to Eagan to be closer to Stacy and Sam and enjoyed watching Sam in Legion baseball. For many years in Winona, Eric was involved in fast- and slow-pitch softball, and Lois enjoyed watching these teams play and planning their year-end parties. Lois bowled for two different teams and was a member of the Winona Women’s Bowling Association.
Lois was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Winona, where she served on the Youth Board and Worship and Music Board. She was instrumental in researching and purchasing the bells for the first bell choir. Lois was a member of the Winona Elks Lodge #327, and while able, she volunteered for many of the benefits and fundraisers.
Lois was employed for two years at Watkins Products, Inc. After the birth of Stacy, she re-entered the workforce at Lake Center Industries (later Lucas Industries, LucasVarity, then TRW) for 40 years, starting as an accounting clerk and finishing her career as an executive assistant.
Lois is survived by her husband of 53 years, Eric; daughter, Stacy; and grandson, Samuel John, of Golden Valley, Minn.; sisters, Mary (Dennis) Nelson, of Eagan, Minn., Lorraine Martin, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Carolyn (Scott) Panning, of Blaine, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Dianne Hallum, of Rushford, Mary (Tom) Rubino, of Huntley, Ill., Diane Wronski, of Lake in the Hills, Ill., and Christina Poss, of Ettrick; uncle Milton (Kathleen) Hallum, of Whalan, Minn.; nephews, Anthony, Christopher, Chadwick, Leonard, Steven, and Andrew; and nieces, Suzette, Kristin, Jennifer, Alexandria, Kayla, Teresa, Alice, and Tammy.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Teman and Geneva Hallum; in-laws, Jan and Jadwiga Pawlowski; brother, Clifford; and brothers-in-law, Paul Martin, Eugene Topolski, Chester Wronski, and Arden Poss.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview, led by Funeral Celebrant Jodi Heim. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at East Grace Cemetery in rural Peterson. Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or donor’s choice. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
