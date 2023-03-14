Pearson, Wayne Lloyd

Wayne Lloyd Pearson, 74, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.
He was born in 1948 in Winona and graduated from Winona Senior High School with the Class of 1966.
Wayne was a former emergency medical technician, truck driver, bar and restaurant owner, and a retired machine operator. He was extremely passionate, talented, and skillful in many areas.
Wayne enjoyed living out in the country surrounded by nature, hunting, fishing on the Mississippi River, country music, and spending time with his family. He was extremely proud of his family and loved being a father, grandpa, and devoted husband to his wife, Carole, of 55 years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Marcella, stepmother, Mildred, and brothers, Dan and Bobby.
Wayne will be deeply missed and survived by his wife, Carole; children, Lonnie, Chrissy, and Jordan (Beth); grandchildren, Brittany Gotzinger, Jacob Fratzke, Taylor Fratzke, Grace, Nash, and Hadley; sister, Marilyn (Dave) Bronk; stepsisters, Jean Nielsen and Sharon Kanz; brother-in-law, Gary (Linda) Kollofski; aunt, Joyce (“Butch”) Selke; and all of their families.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 326 East Broadway, in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. There will not be any visitation held on Sunday; please meet at the church for the service.
A family burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Wayne’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.