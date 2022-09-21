Pelowski, James “Jim” Sep 21, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 19, 1937 - September 19, 2022Jim Pelowski, 85, died Monday, September 19, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Arrangements by Hoff Funeral Home, St. Charles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Kierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hall WAPS' referendum would tackle 4/5ths of maintenance needs WAPS at a crossroads on HVAC project 'Overwhelming response' prompts council to nix police-fire station at East Rec Winona County celebrates Welcoming Week Police blotter After losing ash trees, Winona steps up planting efforts Polish Museum's apple fest returns Oct. 2 Local Events Events Polish Museum's apple fest returns Oct. 2 Screening of documentary ‘The Co-op Wars’ Oct. 23 Musical Extravaganza at Old Main Sept. 24 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinona County deputy charged with assault in RushfordCyclist killed in Highway 61 crash in WinonaWinona council cancels plans for police-fire station at East RecPolice blotterKierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hallWAPS cited for SPED discipline disparitiesBusiness owner’s livelihood threatened for supporting FritzMan arrested for stealing heavy machineryWPD copes with officer shortagesWPD: 23-year-old died by suicide Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
