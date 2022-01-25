Shirley Jean Pelowski, 77, passed away peacefully at St. Anne's Hospice on January 20 of cancer.
Shirley was born in Wheatland, Wyo., and graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in Fountain City. She completed the secretarial program at Winona Secretarial School and worked as a secretary at the College of St. Teresa. She later took a position at Mayo as a library clerk in the Acquisitions Department of the Mayo Medical Library. In 1977, she was an intermediate librarian in the Periodicals Department. Shirley enjoyed a variety of music and had an extensive collection of records and cassettes. She had a love of plants, flowers and also stamp collecting along with her music boxes and miniatures.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Sandy (Larry) Sass, of Stockton; niece, Gina (Brian) Maloney; nephew, Steve (Kristine) Kreckow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Meyer) and Florian Pelowski; and sister, Delores Pelowski.
Following Shirley's wishes, there will be no formal service or visitation. The Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting Shirley's family with arrangements.
Please visit hofffuneral.com to leave a memory on Shirley's Tribute Wall.
