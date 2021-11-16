Marcella Peplinski, 99, of Winona, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Benedictine Callista Court. Marcella was born on May 20, 1922, to Nicholas and Anne Langowski.
Marcella is survived by her children, Ron (Cindy) Peplinski, Roger Peplinski, Mary Kater of Niles, Mich., and Terri Powers of Charleston, S.C.; many grandchildren; and her brother, Bob (Elaine) Langowski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; and children, Richard and Patricia.
Honoring Marcella's wishes, no services will be held. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family.
