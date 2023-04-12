Peplinski, Ruth A. (Hogenson)

Ruth A. (Hogenson) Peplinski, 83, of Winona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Sauer Health Care in Winona.
Ruth was born on October 16, 1939, in Winona, the daughter of Robert Leonard Hogenson and Adeline Bernadette (Sobotta) Hogenson. Ruth graduated from Cotter High School in 1957, and soon after, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Jerome Anthony Peplinski, in 1958. Joseph and Ruth shared a special love that could only be portrayed in movies. They had their first child in 1959 and continued to have three more children each year following.
She worked at Camera Art for 25 years and enjoyed being with friends and family in her free time. Ruth loved animals, playing dice and cards around the dining room table, and sneaking a weekend away with her husband at the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert Hogenson, and her husband, Joseph Peplinski.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Lenora (Pete) Boynton; her four children, Margret (George) Welshons, Robert (Cathy) Peplinski, Joseph (Theresa) Peplinski, and Tina (Stephen) Hagen; her seven grandchildren, Samantha Kenow, Andrew (Lindsay) Peplinski, Tiffany Peplinski, Jordan Welshons, Desirae (Cory) Mlenar, Ariel (Ty) Powell, and Dulen Hagen; her nine great-grandchildren, Madden, Lenni, Brooks, Grace, Calia, Quinn, AaLeeah, Audrianna, and Kobe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Service of Remembrance will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. The burial will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.
Visitation will be held in the Commons of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
The family would like to thank all of the hardworking staff at Sauer Health Care, for the love and attentiveness they showed Ruth throughout her stay.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ruth’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
