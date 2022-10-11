Perry, Frederick Leroy
July 1932 - Sept. 2022
Frederick L. Perry, 90, passed away quietly with his loving wife of 70 years by his side on September 24, 2022. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
Frederick was born July 3, 1932, in Winona, to Ronald and Adeline Perry where he grew up with his younger siblings Ralph, Ellen, and Allyn. He graduated from Winona Senior High School. He later graduated from Cerritos Junior College and attended California State University, Long Beach, with a major in industrial arts.
Frederick married the love of his life, Beverly Alice Lassen, on December 22, 1951. Frederick and Beverly were married in The Calvary Free Church in Winona over 70 years ago. They had five daughters: Sharon, Barbara, Lauri, Karin and Kimberly. They also have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved their Papa dearly.
Frederick was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Fred began his service in 1952. After basic training, he was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., where his wife joined him. When Fred was honorably discharged from the service in 1955, Fred and Beverly moved their young family to California. The family ended up in Downey where they remained for many years.
Frederick, a very talented machinist, took a job at Waste King Manufacturing when he arrived in California. Fred, however, had a dream to be a firefighter and to help people. At the age of 30 he was hired by the City of Downey Fire Department as a firefighter. He loved his job and over the years took on additional responsibilities as engineer and finally, as captain. Captain Fred Perry retired in September 1983.
After Frederick’s retirement, he and Beverly moved to Boise, Idaho, where they spent several years working on their house and spending time with their church family. In 1987, they decided to move back to California to be closer to family, including the growing number of grandchildren, which ultimately totaled 16. Fred was always there to provide a helping hand and took on many projects with his church family and his kids. He really was Mr. Fix-It.
Frederick will be remembered for many things. He loved his projects, he loved to help people, he loved his family, he loved his wife, and he loved his Lord. He will be sorely missed, but he is in Heaven looking over his loved ones.
To respect his wishes, Frederick Leroy Perry will be buried in the Riverside National Cemetery surrounded by his family. The family plans to have a private gathering to celebrate his amazing life.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Fredericks’s memory to the Downey Fireman’s Association, P.O. Box 40405, Downey, CA 90239, or Venmo Account: DFA-Fire.
