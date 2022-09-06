Peshon, Dixie Lee Mary (Wieczorek)

Dixie Lee Mary (Wieczorek) Peshon, 83, passed away on September 3, 2022 at Fieldcrest Care Center in Hayfield, Minn. She was born March 30, 1939, in Freeport, Iowa, to Isadore and Mary (Patzner) Wieczorek.
Dixie graduated from Winona Cotter High in 1958. She married the love of her life, Donald Peshon, on June 25, 1960, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church in Winona. They knew they wanted a big family. They were blessed with seven children. Dixie was a loving and devoted mother to Kathy (Matt) Forshee, of Eyota, Minn., (Jade, Rylee); Koleen (Burt) Hahn, of
Yucatan, (Ross, Casey, Jessica, Laura, Brianna, Beverly; Mary (Marty) Nelson, of Hayfield, (Brad, Josh, Tyler, Connor); Donald Jr. (Donita Stepan), of Sturgeon Lake, (Cameron, Sydney); Stacy (Peshon) Johnson (Justin, Nathan,Logan); Ozzie Sr. (Trinity, Ozzie Jr., Olivia, Triton); and Jason (Patti Sylvester), of Winona, (Harley, Zach, Alex, Abigail). Her 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren brought so much joy to her life.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Donald; her seven children; brothers, Jimmy Wieczorek (Joan), Larry Wieczorek (Rita), and Tom Wieczorek (Kris); sister, Mary Ann McDonald; sister-in-law, Elaine Wieczorek; brother-in-law, Kenny Peshon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Mary Wieczorek; brothers, Wayne (Buddy) Wieczorek and David Wieczorek; sisters, Margie Peterson and Eileen Schaefer; in-laws, Jack and Lila Peshon, Barb and Syl Schively, Mary Kay Peshon, Bud Schaefer, Jack McDonald, and Wally Peterson.
Dixie’s kind, caring and loving heart led her to become a CNA. She spent most of her working career as a caregiver starting in California and then in Winona. One of her last jobs was being an aide for the bus company working alongside her sisters. Many of Dixie’s summers were spent at Money Creek campground sitting around the campfire singing while playing her guitar which always drew a crowd to her campsite. They would join in on the songs and some would even request songs. She traveled with Junior Ferguson’s band in high school until she got married. Dixie said she was born singing and spent her final days singing. Singing and dancing was her therapy. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, horseshoes, playing card games, making puzzles, crocheting, and sewing. She was a great artist. She enjoyed painting, etching, drawing, etc. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. Dixie was full of wit, sarcasm, joy, and creativity, and she was a great listener and was good at telling jokes. She had a way of finding good in everyone. She was positive and uplifting, and her charisma for life was infectious. She was the life of the party. She made many long-lasting friendships throughout her lifetime. Her personality was everyone’s gift. The angels are lucky to have her singing in their choir.
A memorial service for Dixie will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 360 East Main Street, Winona. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday at the church. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview, is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.