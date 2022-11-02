Peshon, Donald (Don) John Sr.

Donald (Don) John Peshon Sr., 82, of Winona, went to his eternal resting place on Monday, October 31, 2022, to be with his beloved wife, Dixie Lee, who recently passed away on September 3.
Don was born on February 26, 1940, in Wabasha to John (Jack) and Lila (Wilson) Peshon. He attended Rollingstone Holy Trinity School and graduated in 1958. Don married the love of his life, Dixie Lee Mary Wieczorek, on June 25, 1960, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church in Winona. Together they had seven children, Kathy (Matt) Forshee, of Eyota, Minn. (Jade, Rylee); Koleen (Burt) Hahn, of Yucatan, Minn. (Ross, Casey, Jessica, Laura, Brianna, Beverly); Mary (Marty) Nelson, of Hayfield, Minn. (Brad, Josh, Tyler, Connor); Donald Jr. (Donita Stepan), of Sturgeon Lake, Minn. (Cameron, Sydney); Stacy Johnson, of Eyota (Justin, Nathan, Logan); Ozzie Sr., of Witoka (Trinity, Ozzie Jr., Olivia, Triton); and Jason (Patti Sylvester), of Winona (Harley, Zach, Alex, Abigail). He had a total of 25 wonderful grandchildren, along with 15 great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his brother, Kenneth; in-laws, Jimmy (Joan) Wieczorek, Larry (Rita) Wieczorek, Mary Ann McDonald, Elaine Wieczorek, and Tom (Kris) Wieczorek; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Dixie Lee; sister, Barb Schively; and in-laws, Syl Schively, Mary Kay Peshon, Isadore and Mary Wieczorek, Wayne (Buddy) Wieczorek, Margie and Wally Peterson, Eileen and Bud Schaefer, David Wieczorek, and Jack McDonald.
Don and Dixie started their earlier married years working on a turkey farm. He went on to become an iron worker with whom he was employed by L. H. Sowles when he retired in 1995. Don enjoyed helping Tom, Jeff, and Terry Peshon on their farm. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting, gopher trapping, and golfing, and he was an avid sports fan. He was always watching sports on TV.
A special thank you to Dr. Katrina Hammell and Winona Health Area Hospice. Our family was touched by the sincere warmth and compassion in helping us make his final days at home peaceful and comfortable. Home — our father’s favorite place to be!
Visitation for Don will be on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview from 3-6 p.m. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m., following the visitation.
