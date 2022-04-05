Peshon, Mary Kay (Schott)

Mary Kay (Schott) Peshon, 69, the youngest child and only daughter of William “Bill” LaClyde Jr. and Beatta Catherine (Speltz) Schott, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a short battle with acute myeloblastic leukemia.
Mary Kay was born on February 8, 1953, in Winona. She was the little sister to her four brothers Mike, Bernie, Tom, and Bruce Schott. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971. After high school, she attended Winona Vo-Tech to earn her one-year general office degree.
Mary Kay’s first job was at Northwestern Bank in Rochester, Minn. She then worked at Camera Art in Lewiston. In 1975, she began work at her father’s family business, Schott Distributing Co., Inc. in Winona, which began in 1955, and later became co-owner of the company with her four older brothers. She retired from Schott Distributing in 2006, after being the secretary/treasurer of the company for 31 years.
Mary Kay met the love of her life, Kenneth Felix Peshon, in Elba at one (of many) of Bruce’s fastpitch softball games. They were married at St. Rose of Lima in Lewiston on November 23, 1974. Mary Kay and Kenny made their home in Minnesota City, and later Goodview. Although they did not have any children, they had two furry babies, Schottzie and Peaches, that they loved unconditionally. Kenny and Mary Kay spent lots of time traveling throughout the United States. Some places they have been to are Hawaii, Florida, and Arizona. She also enjoyed trips to the different casinos in the area with her husband Kenny.
Mary Kay loved spending time with family and friends and a lot of laughs were shared. She had many hobbies and treasured making quilts for her nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews’ graduations, weddings, and baby showers. She also donated many quilts to the Fool’s Five Auction in Lewiston. Over the years, she enjoyed spending time with her stamping groups making beautiful homemade cards that she was very proud of. She spent many wonderful years going to the family cabin in Wisconsin Dells with friends and family playing card games, shopping, card making, quilting, and crocheting. Mary Kay was able to take many fun vacations and bus trips with family and friends. She enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA in Winona. She always kept her family on track with the Schott family Christmas tradition, making sure one would not get missed. Mary Kay also loved attending her nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews’ sporting events, and if she is was unable to attend, she would always want to know how we did and if we won the match! For graduation, she and Kenny would present the nieces/nephews with a treasured sporting scrapbook with all the newspaper clippings of every game and every sport. She would take the time to make it perfect, by highlighting the highlights, writing quotes, and making it very specialized; it was very special, and she loved the kids unconditionally.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Ken Peshon; her siblings, Bernie (Judy) Schott, Bruce (Kathy) Schott; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Schott; brother-in-law, Don Peshon; and sister-in-law, Dixie Peshon; 24 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mary Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Beatta; her brothers, Mike and Tom (Dana) Schott; sister-in-law, Barb (Sylvester) Schively; and parents-in-law, John “Jack” and Lila Peshon.
Mary Kay’s family extends a special thanks for the Mayo Clinic healthcare team and St. Anne’s Extended Care in Winona.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston, with the Reverend Will Thompson officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to Mass, all at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Winona Area Humane Society, Winona YMCA or the Fools Five Road Race, which are organizations that Mary Kay felt strongly about.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
