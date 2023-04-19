Peter, Pauline T.

Pauline T. Peter, 88, of Winona, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Winona.
Pauline Theresa was born on September 1, 1934, in Winona to Anthony and Mary (Verdick) Fix. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Winona. In 1957, she married Gilmer Keeler, and he passed away in 1968. In 1978, she married Herbert Peter.
Pauline was formerly employed at Winona Abstract for many years and lived in the Winona area for most of her life, with some years living in Little Fork, Minn.
She was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to foreign countries, with one trip being eight countries in three weeks. She did crocheting, knitting, making jewelry out of beads, spending time in her flower gardens, and decorating the house and yard with angel figurines.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert; daughter, Rebecca Keeler; grandson, Derek Doxon; four great-grandchildren, Devin, Jesse, Daisy, and Damien Doxon; a brother, Hilary “Larry” (Diane) Fix; sister, Dolores Vondrashek; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilmer Keeler; grandson, Jeffery Fischer; and siblings, Robert Fix, Thomas Fix, and Joan Squires.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona with Rev. Wade Turner, pastor of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
