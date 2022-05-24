Robert Edward Petersen, 79, of Winona, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Mayo – St Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn. He was born in Baraboo, Wis., on June 30, 1942, to Arthur C. and Lucille T. (Schirmer) Petersen.
The family moved to Winona, and he graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1960. In 1964 he was drafted into the Army and proudly served for two years. While still in the service Bob married Joanne E. Kram on October 2, 1965. Together, Bob and Joanne raised four children in Winona.
Following discharge from the Army, Bob continued his career in the maintenance department at Peerless Chain Company in Winona, where he worked for 36 years, retiring in January of 1997. On December 20, 2004, Bob received the gift of life with a heart transplant.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and spent many summers camping at Money Creek. He loved being in his “Garage Mahal” where he could fix anything and designed and built many things.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, International Association of Machinist’s Local 1030, and the Elks Lodge 327.
Bob is survived by his wife Joanne; children, Lisa (Michael) Gady, Deborah (Keith) House, Anthony (Leslie) Petersen, and Barbara Thompson; grandchildren, Cody Petersen, Amber (Nick) Heinz, Ashley (Michael) Dobson, Noah Thompson and Joshua Thompson; great-grandchild, Levi Heinz, and soon-to-be baby Dobson; brother, Frederick Petersen, of Alabama; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. There will be an Elks Lodge remembrance at 5:30 p.m. Parish Prayers will be at 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Visitation Commons of St. Mary’s Church.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona with Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. The service will be livestreamed on stmaryswinona.org. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona with military honors provided by the American Legion Leon J Wetzel Post 9.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Life Source (life-source.org/giving); St Mary’s Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
