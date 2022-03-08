Peterson, Dr. John R.

Dr. John R. Peterson, “Doc Pete,” 90, of Rushford, made his final rounds on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Doc touched the lives of many during his 62 years in Rushford as a physician, farmer, sports enthusiast, school board member, golf partner, and supporter of the community he loved.
John Robert Peterson was born in the depths of the Great Depression on June 28, 1931, in Butte, Mont., to Alfred and Emma (Hedstrom) Peterson. He was raised on a cattle ranch in the Big Hole Valley near Jackson, Mont., where he attended a one-room school house for eight years. Doc graduated from Dillon High School in 1949, and went on to the University of Montana where he completed in three years the courses required for admission to the University of Oregon Medical School. He was one of two students from Montana accepted to the medical school that year; he received his Bachelor of Science degree and then his M.D. in 1956.
Doc married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Andersen, during his summer break in 1954. Knowing little of Minnesota winters, Doc, Elaine and son, Greg, moved to St. Paul after medical school where Doc completed an internship at Ancker Hospital (now Regions).
He then served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas as a flight surgeon for two years. Here, he met several pilots who flew U-2 spy planes and experienced, firsthand, the thrill of ejecting from a fighter jet that lost its canopy at 20,000 feet.
Having been persuaded by its city leaders to practice medicine in Rushford, Doc Pete started at the Rushford Community Clinic on July 2, 1959. He later obtained his board certification in family practice and served the community of Rushford as a physician until 2011. Doc was committed to the excellent care of his patients and was available to them, day or night, for decades.
Doc and Elaine had four children, Greg (Heidi) Peterson, Cynthia (Scott) Reedstrom, Cheryl (Joel) Peterson-Schurke, and Michael Peterson; along with 10 grandchildren, Emily, Anna, Cristina, Brittany, Rachelle, Maren, Elizabeth, Amelia, Olivia, and Cecelia (three of whom followed in Doc’s footsteps as physicians); and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom survive him; Judi Pronk, Doc’s partner and dedicated caregiver; and Eamon McQuillan, his “Irish son,” also survive him.
Doc Pete was preceded in death by Elaine; his parents; brothers, Darwin, Harold and Richard (Dick); and grandson-in-law, Vince Glasgow.
Doc Pete lived a rich and adventure-filled life. In his younger years he loved to hit the ski slopes with his kids. He returned often with his family to the mountains of Montana to visit the ranch his brother Harold ran and to fish the crystal clear waters of the alpine lakes he discovered as a young boy. Doc also frequently visited his brother, Darwin, in Alaska where he loved fishing for trophy rainbow trout in the glacier-fed Kenai River. At home, Doc treasured the times his kids and grandkids came to visit him at “the Big Green House.”
Doc’s heart never left Rushford, though, where he cherished the time spent at Ferndale golfing with his many friends and at “the farm” tending to his prized black angus cattle. Above all, he remained forever grateful that the good people of the Rushford area afforded him the opportunity to fulfill his calling as a healer, a servant, and a friend.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd and to Judi for the extraordinary care they delivered to Doc. The family also thanks the many friends who visited and supported Doc these past five years and who assisted him with transportation. All are welcome to attend a celebration of life for Doc on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Rushford-Peterson School Auditorium. Masks are kindly requested.
Memorials in honor of Doc Pete can be made to the Good Shepherd Foundation, P.O. Box 612, Rushford, MN 55971 or the Rushford-Peterson School Foundation.
Please leave a memory of Doc Pete and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral Home of Rushford is assisting Doc’s family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.