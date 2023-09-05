Herbert C. Pfeiffer, 85, of Winona, formerly of Wilson, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Benedictine - St. Anne in Winona.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Please meet at the cemetery gate by 10:55 a.m. on Friday.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
