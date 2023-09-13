Pfeiffer, Herbert C.

Herbert C. Pfeiffer, 85, of Winona and formerly of Wilson, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Benedictine-St. Anne in Winona.
He was born on April 27, 1938, in Winona to Fred and Emma (Yeske) Pfeiffer and was a graduate of the East Burns Valley School.
Herb honorably served his country with the United States Army from September 1961 to August 1963. He served in Thailand, and his company was based out of Hawaii.
After returning home from service, Herb farmed with his father on the family farm and, in later years, with his brother, Don. Along with their own farm, they rented many acres on several other farms for crop farming. He also drove a school bus for several years for Phillips Bus Service. Herb was a successful salesman for Kussmaul Seed Company for many years.
Herb always had time for a conversation and could bend your ear at length. He was a historical source for almost anything in Wilson Township.
He was a member of St Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Herb is survived by his brother, Donald, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services were held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Pastor Kyle Lewis of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church officiated. Military honors were provided by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.