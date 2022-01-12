Sharon Rose Pieper, 78, of Winthrop, and formerly of Galesville, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. from South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick, Wis. Burial will be in the Buffalo City Cemetery in Buffalo City at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to service time. Zwickey Funeral Homes Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.