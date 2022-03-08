Pittelko, Mary M.

Mary M. Pittelko, 91, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Winona, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 8, 1930, in Rochester, Minn., and graduated from the St. Paul’s All Girls Academy in St. Paul, Minn., in 1949.
Mary married Dale E. Pittelko on October 30, 1951, and together they had three daughters.
Mary worked at several places in Winona before beginning her career at WinCraft, where she was employed until her retirement.
Mary loved to watch the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Twins. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and visiting with family and friends.
She was very well known for sending cards and remembering everyone’s birthdays. Family was very important to Mary, and she especially cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Mary is lovingly survived by her daughter, Joye (Jack) Erdmann; grandchildren, Kari (Mike) Salwey, Keela (Travis) Wobig, Samantha (Kyle) Erwin, Alex (Tiffany) Davis, and Kami (Bobby) Lamoureux; great-grandchildren, Karley (Brady) Brink, Gwena Erwin, Landon and Jocy Davis, Rigel Clatterbuck, and Connor Lamoureux; great-great-grandchildren, Keelyn and Dryver Brink; as well as other relatives and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her daughter, Renae; and an infant daughter, Mary Beth.
Mary will be greatly missed by all. She spent her last years at Brookdale Senior Living, in Winona, where she enjoyed living and made many friends.
Love you mom — you will be greatly missed!
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until a time of remembrance at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mary’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
