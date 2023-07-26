Platteter, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Platteter, 85, formerly of Arcadia, died on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living under the care of Winona Area Hospice.
Mary was born on November 2, 1937, in Fountain City to Forrest and Christine (Engebretson) Farrand. She married Arnold Platteter on December 31, 1965. After graduating from Fountain City High School with the class of 1955, Mary furthered her education and got a two-year teaching degree and taught fourth grade in Bloomington, Minn., for three years. She moved to Milwaukee and worked in the Milwaukee County Courthouse as a clerk-typist and switchboard operator. She also worked as a transcriptionist at Watkins in Winona. She later worked as a paraprofessional in the Arcadia Elementary School for 29 years, retiring in 2001. She volunteered at the school for many years after retiring. Mary enjoyed going to high school sporting events of all sports and received a “Fan of the Year” Award in 1996. She loved her Packers, Brewers, and Badgers and watched as many games as she could. Mary also spent a lot of time at the family RV on Bear Lake. She enjoyed sitting around the campfire with friends and family and going fishing. Her good friend, Pat Dolan, was a constant companion and preceded her death in 2021.
Mary enjoyed going out to eat with Arnie and her “special” friends to celebrate birthdays or just to catch up on the latest news. Family was very important to Mary, and getting together with everyone was special — children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Of course, getting some card-playing in during these times was a priority.
Mary is survived by her children, David (Ann) Platteter, of Arcadia, and Gayle (Stephen) McDonald, of Winona; step-daughters, Judith (Leonard) Mettlach, of Watertown, Joan Dettloff, of Arcadia, and Karen (Allan) Blaschko, of Arcadia; grandchildren, Curtis (Annalita), Carrie (Chris), Scott (Diana), Steve (Cathy), Bobbi Jo (Tico), Randy, Danny (Alexis), Demond, Tawana, Katrina, Heather, Mary, Kyle, Michele, Marsha (Jon Toso), Carter (Diane), Darby, Megan (Jacob), Dustin, Jennifer (John), and Jason; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Annalia, Jacob, Ariah, Daniel Jr., A’Miracle, Adeline, Cooper, Alexandra, Koda, Kai, Joel, Liam, Wyatt, River, Reyna, Kamaya, and Kyleigh; brother, Dave (Liz) Farrand; sisters-in-law, Ginny Farrand and Betty Farrand; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnie, in 1998; grandsons, Joey and Marvin; great-grandson, Joshua; son-in-law, Paul Dettloff; and two brothers, Ron Farrand and Wallace “Red” Farrand.
A funeral service for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
