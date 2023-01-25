Ploetz, Wendell

Wendell Ploetz, 74, of Utica, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Wendell was born on December 23, 1948, in Winona to Kermit and Margaret (Pfeil) Ploetz. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1966. Farming was his life. Wendell had farmed with his dad, Kermit, and brother, Kip. He currently partnered with his son, Jeremy, and also farmed with his grandson, Jarod. He worked hard, as he grew his crops and raised calves and cattle.
Wendell helped found the Whitewater Trailblazers Snowmobilers Club and was proud of having served as the club’s president. Wendell competed locally in tractor pulling. He was on the board of directors for United Pullers of Minnesota for several years. Wendell supported and helped Jeremy as he pulled nationally. As with Jeremy, he was immensely proud of Melissa when she showed horses across the U.S. He was always the biggest supporter. Wendell was an avid deer hunter, enjoying time with his buddies and family. He served on the Hillside Cemetery Board in St. Charles.
Survivors include his son, Jeremy Ploetz, of Utica; daughter, Melissa Ploetz, of Rushford; grandson, Jarod Ploetz (Stephanie Gray), of St. Charles; step-daughter, Darla (Scott) Busian, of St. Charles; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Emma; sisters, Judy (Randy) Schmidt, of Woodinville, Wash., and Linda (Larry) Fix, of Rochester, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kermit “Kip” and Bruce Ploetz, and a nephew, Troy Schmidt.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles with the Reverend Tom Fast officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles with a 7 p.m. Celebration of Wendell’s Life led by funeral celebrant Jodi Heim. There will also be a visitation one hour before services at the church — www.hofffuneral.com.
