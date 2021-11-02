Polachek, Cora May

Cora May Polachek passed peacefully on September 8, 2021, after a short illness surrounded by family at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Cora May was born on July 7, 1923, in Maywood, Ill., to Charles and Hilda Teresa Swanson. Cora May was very proud of being the first generation in America as both parents were born in Sweden.
Cora was the youngest of three children. Ralph was 20 years older, and her sister, Irma, was 12 years older. As a young child, Cora May was introduced to the world of horses through her dad, who used draft horses in his ice and coal business in Chicago. Cora had many horses through those years. Cora May's mom was summoned by her aunt to come to America after being trained as a cook in Sweden. Cora's mother served as a cook and baker for President Franklin Roosevelt's family and remembers Franklin as a young man. Cora's mom later opened her own catering business in Maywood, which took the family through the depression until 1947, when at the age of 66, she passed after serving 300 people at a large dinner.
Cora May met her husband to be, Wilbur Polachek, at Proviso High School in Maywood, Ill. After they both graduated in 1941, Wilbur joined the United States Navy to serve on the USS Storm King in the Pacific theater. Cora went to the Goodman Theater in Chicago where she went to school to become an actress. Cora loved telling stories of fellow actors and how she had lunch with Shelly Berman and Lois Nettleton. Cora used this training in directing and starring in local community plays. Then Cora moved out to the West Coast where she went to the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., to become a doctor. During those years Cora learned to fly and became a licensed pilot. After over a year of hard work, she decided to leave school and stay with her brother in California and took care of her young nieces. While she was there, Cora joined the USO, helping the troops in the war effort and ironically ran into her old classmate, Wilbur Polachek, where they rekindled their old high school friendship.
In December of 1946, Cora May married Wilbur Polachek in Maywood. They decided to move to Winona due to Wilbur's dad having a job transfer. This is where Cora and Wilbur raised seven children. Wilbur started his own electrical business in 1962 after losing his infant son and his boss refusing him time off for the funeral. This business was to be called Polachek Electric where Cora May was not only his partner in marriage but also in their new business. Wilbur and Cora May had a wonderful life, traveling the world over seeing her cousins in Sweden, and enjoying trips with the whole family throughout all fifty states. Cora May lost her husband in 2003, and Cora continued to run Polachek Electric.
Cora May lived in Winona for over 70 years until she moved up to the St. Paul area to live with her children. Cora was a member of many organizations in Winona before she moved up to the St. Paul area. They included Central (Wesleyan) Methodist Church which included many volunteer activities as Sunday school teacher, communion leader, Christmas program director, Brownie leader and Ladies Circle (which became great friends like Mrs. Little, Mrs. Ayres and Mrs. Watkins that founded much of the history of Winona), Order of Eastern Star, Rebeccas, Toastmistresses, Charter Member of Winona County Humane Society, founder of the Parents of Cerebral Handicapped and Winona Little Theater.
When Cora came up to the Twin Cities, she continued to be a member of Central (Wesleyan) Church but also started attending Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel Foundation with her daughter, Ann, and a couple of years later, in 2019, she became a foundation member. Cora thrived on the positive and showed that even though she was in her 90s she was not a person to sit still and say nothing.
In October of 2020, Cora became a member of the Saint Paul East Side Optimist Club. Cora May was remembered by her beautiful smile as she met weekly with friends at Perkins, swimming at the YMCA, equestrian friends at Acres for Life in Forest Lake, Minn., Mascot for the Ageless Grace Class at Gladstone Community Center in Maplewood, Minn., fun times with “special friends" Cathy and Randy at Scrabble Night, and Maxine and family at Camp Richardson, and bottomless coffee with endless friends at Polly's Coffee Cove. The list goes on with those who Cora brought with her, that "special angel of God,” always having a kind and positive word to say with a little natural humor and quick wit.
Cora May is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; her sons, James and Steven; her parents, Charles and Hilda Teresa Swanson; brother, Ralph Swanson; and sister, Irma Timmons. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Herbert Polachek; daughters, Ann Polachek, of St. Paul, Minn., and Mary Polachek-King, of Mounds View, Minn.; sons, Robert Polachek, of Los Angeles, Calif., David Polachek, of Winona, and Thomas Polachek, of St. Paul. Cora May had seven grandchildren, Theresa Polachek, Elizabeth Polachek, Olivia Polachek, Indigo Polachek, Charles Polachek, Thomas King and Abby King.
Cora May had over nine nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews along with 19 great-great nieces and nephews from California to Chicago. Cora also had many cousins that still live in Sweden and the Chicago area. We must also not forget Cora May's many dachshunds, rat terriers, cats, ponies and horses that will be waiting to greet her in heaven.
The greatest gift she gave her children was her faith in God and hoping they would all find a church home. And now Cora May is finally home. Cora dreamed that when she passed a special painting, “The Great Communion,” would be drawn showing a large table in heaven where everyone is sitting around receiving communion from God. We are praying to find this special artist and receive a legacy of faith.
We will always love you, Mom!
Services are being planned for Saturday, November 6, at Wesleyan Methodist Church located at 114 West Broadway in Winona at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Westfield Gold Course at 1460 West Fifth Street in Winona at 12:30 p.m. Services are also being planned for Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel Foundation on Friday, December 3, at 10 a.m. A huge picnic celebrating Cora's 99th birthday will also be held in July of 2022. Future announcements will be made as to specific time and place.
If you have any questions about these celebrations of life, please contact Ann at 651-206-6767 or email pollyscoffeel382@yahoo.com
Written by Ann Polachek, Cora May Polachek's oldest daughter, September 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.