Polzer, Paul

Paul Polzer, 73, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022.
Paul was born February 5, 1949 in Durand, Wis., to Antone Sr. and Helen Polzer. He graduated from Durand High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Paul then worked many years for Polzer Motors both in Durand and Mondovi before returning to Stout to earn his bachelor’s degree and also a master’s from Winona State University. Paul taught at Blackhawk Technical School in Janesville, Wis., for several years before accepting a position at Minnesota State Southeast Technical in Winona. Paul finished his career here and retired in 2014.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada, air boating on the Chippewa River with family and friends, deer camp, riding his motorcycle and in later years, woodworking. He loved traveling to Southeastern Wisconsin to spend time with his son and daughter-in-law, boating on Lake Michigan.
Paul is survived by his son, Ted (Lesa), of Racine, Wis.; his brothers, Tony John (Mary) Polzer, Dave (Kristine) Polzer, Rick (Denise) Polzer, all of Durand; sister-in law, Nancy Polzer, of Eau Claire, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chuck Polzer of Mondovi, Wis.
The family will hold a private celebration of life for Paul at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Cards may be mailed to: Hoff Funeral Home, c/o Paul Polzer Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987.
