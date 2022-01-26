Sheila Marie Pomeroy, 72, of Winona, died Sunday, January 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family. 