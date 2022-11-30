Lindsey Allen Posey, 68, of Rollingstone, died at his home on November 24, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on December 3, 2022, at the American Legion (302 East Sarnia Street in Winona) from 12-2 p.m. The honor guard will perform military rights at 12:30 p.m. Hoff Celebration of Life Center of Goodview is assisting the family: www.hofffuneral.com.
