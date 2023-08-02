Pozanc, Sharon Lee

Sharon Lee Pozanc, age 77, of Winona, left this world suddenly on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home.
She was born on July 17, 1946, in Winona, to Herman and Alma (Mueller) Putz, and was a graduate of Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
Sharon was united in marriage with Chester F. Pozanc, Sr., on February 17, 1968, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona.
Sharon worked alongside her husband in their business, Chester F. Pozanc Trucking, where she was the bookkeeper and office manager.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Sharon. She loved spending time in her garden and kitchen. She canned foods, baked delectable sweets, and made savory meals for family holiday get-togethers and special occasions. She loved going for rides on Sundays to enjoy nature and to watch for deer.
Sharon was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Sharon is lovingly survived by her husband, Chester; children, Patrick (Leanne) Pozanc, Cheryl (Shawn) Register, and Chester “Junior” (Susan) Pozanc; grandchildren, Kaza, Trey, Aden, Taylor, Jacob, Destiny, and Daniel; siblings, David Putz, Alan (Rita) Putz, Virginia Asleson, Diane (Jim) Baures, and Joanne Putz; in-laws, Esther Bescup, Christine Whetstone, Shirley Larsen, Irene Pozanc, and Barbara Pozanc; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Sharon will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sharon’s grandchildren.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Sharon’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
