Carole J. (Evenson) Price passed away on April 24, 2023, at her home in Norfolk, Va., with her loving family at her side.
Carole was born December 25, 1948, to Elmer and Jean (Cummings) Evenson in Winona County.
Survivors are her children, John T. Price, of Virginia, Carmen Caswell, of Virginia, and Stacy Drewer, of Georgia; grandchildren, Alexis Price, Noah Gurley, and Payton Drewer; sister, Patti (Evenson) Jonsgaard; and sister-in-law, Alice Evenson. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, nephew, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.
