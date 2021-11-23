Prigge, Carmen Jean

Carmen Jean Prigge, 68, of Lewiston, died peacefully surrounded by her family at home on November 15, 2021.
Carmen was born on March 24, 1953, to Orvin and Alet (Halverson) Moger in La Crosse, Wis. She lived her youth in Winona and graduated from Winona Senior High.
While visiting her sister Joan, Carmen was approached by a man that would spend the next 53 years at her side. Jim lived across the street and was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the pretty girl and had to find out who she was. The two married on August 7, 1971, at Central Lutheran Church, just a few months after her high school graduation. Together they had six children, whom she loved very much, Christina, Tricia, Tessa, Tim, Nate, and Chelsea.
In addition to Carmen’s devotion as a wife and mother, she was a talented artist. She loved to paint and draw. She had a knack for making everything she touched look beautiful. She took pride in everything from decorating her home to wrapping gifts for loved ones. Over the years she enjoyed time with friends, camping, playing golf, gardening, adding to her fairy garden, baking Christmas cookies and pies, sewing homemade outfits, dresses, and homemade Cabbage Patch dolls for her children, spending time with her grandchildren and rocking them as babies. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Jim playing golf and bingo bango pants. The two were virtually inseparable. She served on the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce for five years and helped to organize events such as the Lewiston Days Celebration in the summer.
In 2014 Carmen was diagnosed with lung cancer. She remained cancer free but was unable to return to her previous level of health after her treatments which included chemo, radiation, and whole brain radiation.
Carmen was especially proud of her 30 years of service at Riverside Electronics in Lewiston where she worked as the executive office administrator. She diligently planned many Riverside events, including holiday parties, summer picnics, awards banquets and slide shows. She retired in 2018 at age 65.
Carmen will forever remain in the hearts of her husband Jim, children, grandchildren, siblings, and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alet and Orvin Moger; sister, Joan Pierce; niece, Dawn Pierce; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Jim Simon; niece, Julie Losinski; mother and father in-law, Edgar and Erna Prigge; sister-in-law, Sally Jo Prigge; and niece, Kimberly Jo Munson.
Carmen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jim; and their children, Christina (Brent) Gora, Tricia (Wyatt) Renk, Tessa Tews, Timothy (Danielle) Prigge, Nathan (Jenna) Prigge and Chelsea Prigge; 10 grandchildren, Bo, Ashley, Sienna, Jace, Odin, Loki, Tyr, Bria, Easton, and Charlie; her brothers, Arland (Marilyn), Orlie (Rosie), Carroll (Nanci), Dale (Karen), Gary (Karen); and sister, Betty (Mark) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Carmen will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the church as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Carmen will be laid to rest in the St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. Hoff Funeral Home in Lewiston, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.