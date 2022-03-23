Dale C. Prigge, 77, of Lewiston, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home.
He was born on June 17, 1944, in Winona to Clarence and Dorothy (Gaulke) Prigge, and was employed for 55 years as an over-the-road truck driver for various companies. He was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Stockton and of the Florida Flywheelers in Avon Park, Fla.
Dale will be remembered as an excellent mechanic and carpenter, who enjoyed classic tractors and four-wheeling with his Ranger. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Dale is survived by his siblings, Wayne (Shirley) Prigge, Judi (Roger) Babcock, and Dean (Mary) Prigge; aunts, Eleanor Harkness, Marcella Schumacher, and Ilse Pielmeier; a close friend, John Kramer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Stockton. The Reverend Mark R. Meier Sr. will officiate. Dale will be laid to rest in the Warren Cemetery. We look forward to seeing Dale with Jesus in the Resurrection on the last day.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Stockton.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Dale’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
