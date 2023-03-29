Prigge, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Prigge, 69, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home in Sioux Falls, S.D. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023 in Winona.
Mary was born on June 15, 1953, to Raymond and Lorena Prigge in Winona. She grew up in Winona, loving animals and spending time with her family. Many weekends were spent with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She had many animals over the years. Her constant companion later in life was her beloved cat, Eve Marie.
Mary graduated from Winona Senior High School. Mary worked most of her career at EMD Associates/Benchmark, with her later years as a repair technician. She moved to Sioux Falls shortly before retirement to be closer to family. After retirement, Mary worked for a short while at St. Michael Catholic School as a lunch lady, or more affectionately titled, “grandma” to many students.
Growing up, Mary and her sister Karen were nearly inseparable. They were not only siblings but best friends. The loss of Karen at a young age due to a car accident was an incredible loss for Mary. Her family became much of her focus throughout her life.
Mary was joined in marriage to Robert Hildebrandt in 1973. The couple had two children, Candace and Kelly. They were married for more than 20 years before divorcing.
Family was incredibly important to Mary. She was a dedicated and protective mother. She loved spending time outdoors with her family, especially enjoying camping. Mary dreamed of one day owning a camping van large enough for everyone in her family and driving around visiting various camps. Christmastime was one of Mary’s most favorite times for the year. She cherished the family time, decorating the home, baking cookies and enjoying delicious meals.
Mary showed her care through her generosity. She was incredibly mindful of the details. At the slightest mention of a new interest or hobby, or a grumbling of something breaking, a gift would arrive from Mary to meet that need. Mary tailored her visits and presents to each of her loved ones. She knew the right desserts to bring or surprises to pack to uniquely celebrate everyone that she cared for. She was always wanting to give the most to her family and was concerned for their health and wellbeing. Mary adored her grandchildren, Sophie, Katarina, Sam and Charlie. Every event in their lives was met with an animated e-card sent straight away to their inboxes. Mary kept to herself often, but her small world was full to the brim with the love she had for her family.
Grateful to have shared Mary’s life with her are her children, Candace (Chris Wenger) Hildebrandt of San Diego, Calif., and their children Sophie and Katarina, and Kelly (Wade) Thurman, of Sioux Falls, and their children, Sam and Charlie; and her brother, Steve (Diane) Prigge, of Winona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lorena Prigge; her sister, Karen Prigge; and her half-brother, Kenny Krahl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.