Louise Mary Prondzinski, 87, of Winona, died on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Benedictine-Saint Anne in Winona.
Louise was born in Winona on October 10, 1935, to George Jr. and Cecile (Francis) Eggers. On February 21, 1953, she married Robert Emil Prondzinski at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Winona.
She was employed as a switch board operator at Winona Health until the time of her retirement. Upon her retirement Louise and Bob worked side by side and were the proud owners of Creative Creation’s Ceramics by Louise. She and Bob worked close together pouring and painting ceramics, along with teaching ceramics classes. She is well remembered for the penguins that she painted for several years for the Penguin Zesto. Upon her retirement from her ceramic business, Louise went on to volunteer at the Polish Museum in Winona giving tours, working in the gift shop, cooking for large functions and most of all researching Polish genealogy and ancestry for visitors. Louise and Bob loved to spend their time traveling cross-country in their RV.
Louise is survived by her children, Ron Prondzinski, Cherie Kanz, and Chris (Carol) Prondzinski; grandchildren, Priscilla (David) Priebe, Avery Prondzinski, Jen (Jeremy) Corey, A.J. (Rachel) Kanz and Jason (Angie) Prondzinski; great-grandchildren, Henrietta, Winifred and Prairie Priebe; Gwen and Hope Kanz; and Justin and Jadin Prondzinski; and special friends from the Polish Museum, Father Paul Breza and Adam Pingot.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin great-grandsons, Garrett and Gavin Kanz; and special friend, her cat Fiona.
Pallbearers will be: Avery Prondzinski, Jeremy Corey, A.J. Kanz; Jason, Justin and Jadin Prondzinski; and Adam Pingot.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Thursday May 26, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Louise will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Polish Museum.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Louise’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.