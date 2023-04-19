Pronschinske, Beverly

Beverly Pronschinske, 86, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully at home early Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, from complications related to cancer.
The oldest of three siblings, Beverly Reinhardt was born July 23, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Arthur and Dorothy (Bucholtz) Reinhardt. Her younger brothers were Al and Jerry Reinhardt.
As a child during the Great Depression, Beverly’s parents often struggled to make ends meet, and she was sometimes sent to live with other relatives who could better provide for her. She told stories of not being able to have clothes as nice as some of her classmates. To help make money for the family, she once worked at a chicken farm candling eggs.
As a young lady, Beverly married Gerald Anderson, who promised love and stability. With him, Beverly had four children: Sheila, Donald, Robert, and John. John died shortly after birth.
In the 1970s Beverly and her family moved to Venice, Fla., to escape Wisconsin winters and be near her daughter’s family. She loved her home there and regularly welcomed family and friends to pool parties and family dinners. She swam in that pool multiple times per day. In Venice, Beverly joined Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she cared for young children in the nursery and sang in the choir for many years. She rode her bike, swam at the nearby beach, and took up bowling. Perhaps in response to her childhood without very nice clothes, she took great joy in shopping. Members of the family enjoyed joking with her about her large shoe collection.
Beverly’s husband Gerald died shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary. She found comfort and solace in friends, family, and church in Florida. Because Beverly married young, she was on her own for the first time in her life. A few years after becoming a widow, she said she was kind of proud that she was able to make it on her own.
Eventually Beverly found widowhood lonely, and she remarried. On February 20, 2009, Beverly married Clarence Pronschinske. Together, they moved back to live on his farm in Wisconsin. She was welcomed into Clarence’s very large family and had a whole new generation of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren to lavish attention on. In Arcadia, Beverly was surrounded by love with her new extended family, where she was busy going to family holidays, baptisms, birthday parties, ball games and graduations. Beverly was loved by all of Clarence’s very large family — adults, children, and babies alike! With Beverly’s cheerful and outgoing personality, she quickly made friends in the Arcadia area. She often got together with her new friends to play cards and various other social gatherings.
After a lifetime of good health, in 2021, Beverly was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and underwent extensive treatments. After more than a year of improved health, the cancer returned, and Beverly went into hospice care. She spent her final weeks in the company of her husband Clarence, her stepchildren, her children, grandson Jason and her sister-in-law Bernice Reinhardt.
Beverly will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched. She was admired for her elegant sense of style and grace and remembered for her sense of humor and ability to tell captivating stories. Beverly was dearly loved for her kind, gentle and giving spirit.
The family is grateful for the care, kindness, and attention of the doctors, social workers, nurses, nursing assistants, and chaplains at Gundersen Hospice and for Pastor Dave Johnson at Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia. They have been wonderful.
Beverly was preceded in death by her infant son John, her first husband Gerald, and her two younger brothers, Al and Jerry.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Clarence Pronschinske, of Arcadia, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bernice Reinhardt; three children from her first marriage, Sheila DeRose (John), of Orland Park, Ill.; Don Anderson (Mary), of Kenosha, Wis.; Bob Anderson (Mary), of Englewood, Fla.; and her grandson, Jason DeRose, of Santa Monica, Calif.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia. Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Beverly Pronschinske to Gundersen Hospice of La Crosse, Wis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.