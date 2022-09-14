Pronschinske, Bonnie

Bonnie Pronschinske, 85, of Waumandee, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at home after a fight with cancer.
Bonnie was born at home in the township of Montana on July 29, 1937. She was the oldest daughter of Peter and Violet (Kalina) Boltz and grew up helping her parents at the gas station and post office in Waumandee. Bonnie graduated from Arcadia High School and attended the Teachers College for two years. She fell in love with the boy next door, Raymond Pronschinske, and they married on June 5, 1957, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, where she was also baptized and confirmed. Ray and Bonnie lived in Waumandee and bought the family home where they raised their seven children.
Bonnie worked outside the home at Kresge’s, then took a job at Asco (Wincraft), before retiring from Shopko after 18 years. In her free time, she enjoyed going to bingo, celebrating birthdays at the casino with friends and her younger sister Kathy, and getting together with her retired Shopko ladies for lunch.
Time spent with friends and family was a highlight. She loved her family and especially loved welcoming the grandkids and watching them grow. Holidays were festive inside and out at Bonnie’s house; she loved to decorate and make Christmas a memorable time for all of us. Every spring was spent looking for
the perfect flowers to add to her gardens.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Pronschinske; parents, Peter and Violet Boltz; her sister, Kathleen “Tootie” Nelson; and her son-in-law, Tom Haney.
She is survived by seven children, Linda Haney, of Elgin, Minn., Randy (Linda) Pronschinske, of Lakeville, Minn., Terry (Sue) Pronschinske, of Fountain City, Tammy Pronschinske and Scott Pronschinske, of Waumandee, Wis., Tim Pronschinske, of Bluff Siding, and Rick (Norma) Pronschinske, of Glendale Heights, Ill.; 13 grandchildren, Melissa (Brad) Modjeski, Jason (Marie) Passow, Randel (Sofia) Pronschinske, Marissa (Noah) Pronschinske, Kiley (Adam) Pronschinske, Kory (Angel) Pronschinske, Kayla Pronschinske, Kody
Pronschinske, Ava (Nick) Pronschinske, Alexis Pronschinske, Reece Pronschinske, Ricardo Pronschinske, and Alicia Pronschinske; an honorary grandchild, Alec Conrad; five great-grandchildren, Violet, Faith, and
Genevieve Passow, Charley Pronschinske, and Ana Sofia Pronschinske.
Friends may call on from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 12, at St. Boniface church in Waumandee. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, September 13, with visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Waumandee. To express condolences online to Bonnie’s family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
