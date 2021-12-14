Rudolph Anthony Pronschinske Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, in the care of St. Croix Hospice at Grand View Care Center in Blair, Wis. He was born on the farm in Hesch Valley in Waumandee to Rudolph and Mary (Sendelbach) Pronschinske Sr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee with Father Aruldoss and Father Arturo Vigueras concelebrating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home where there will be a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in St. Boniace Catholic Cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
