Pronschinske, Simon Jr.

Simon Pronschinske Jr., 55, of Fountain City, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home.
Simon was born on March 29, 1967, to Simon Sr. and Apollonia “Polly” (Pientok) Pronschinske and grew up in Waumandee. He was united in marriage with Kimberly Kronebusch on May 22, 1993, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona.
He was self-employed in the construction industry and most recently worked with Bi-State Construction, where he built large-scale poultry barns.
Simon was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, the Fountain City Volunteer Fire Department, and the Knights of Columbus.
He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, throwing horseshoes, or giving a helping hand on various farms in the area. Simon also enjoyed throwing darts, playing cards, especially euchre and cribbage, socializing with his friends, and cheering for the Brewers and the Packers.
He had many memorable trips including Lambeau Field, Hawaii, cruises, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, the Dakotas, and most recently Tennessee, along with sporting trips for salmon fishing and pheasant hunting.
Simon had a big heart, and he was always willing to help any friend or family member who was in need. He will be deeply missed.
Simon is lovingly survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Noah and Emma; siblings, Wanda (Robert) Comero, Bruce (Carrie) Pronschinske, Sally (Jim Stanton) Urbick, LeRoy (Karen) Pronschinske, Bridget (George) Bronk, Arthur (Kristin) Pronschinske, and Pamela Pronschinske; Kimberly’s parents, Thomas and Arlene Kronebusch; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Wendy) Kronebusch; sister-in-law, Kristie (Chris) Kronebusch; Simon’s aunt, Clara; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, with the Very Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. A recording of the Mass may be viewed at the church’s website: www.stmaryswinona.org. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
The family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to the Fountain City Volunteer Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Simon’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.