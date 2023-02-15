Simon Pronschinske Jr., 55, of Fountain City, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona. Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. Visitation will also be held in the Commons of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.