Pruka, Louise Helen “Tootie”

Louise Helen “Tootie” Pruka, 89, of Rushford, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Louise was born August 16, 1934, in Rushford, the daughter of Hilda Eggert. She grew up in the Hart area and was a graduate of Rushford High School. She was united in marriage to Walter Pruka June 27, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart, where she was a lifelong member. Louise loved to cook, and always made sure her family was fed. She enjoyed taking pictures of her loved ones. Her family was the most important thing to her. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Louise was a giving person, and shared her kindness with everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Darv (Karen) Pruka, of Wilson, Daryl (Karen) Pruka, of Rushford; grandchildren, Shane (Paula) Pruka, of Hart, Jessica Pruka, of Winona, Amanda (Loren) Pruka-Green, of Minneapolis, Minn., Jennifer (Todd) Smith, of Rushford; and great-grandchildren, Tia and Dakota Pruka, Matthew, Elijah, and Anna Smith.
Louise is preceded in death by her mother and granddaughter, Sarah.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the friends, family, and caretakers who helped to make Louise’s last year special.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart, Minn., with Rev. William Meilner officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 21, from 4-7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Hart.
Hoff Funeral Home – Rushford is assisting the family.
