Leroy J. Pyka, 79, of Arcadia, died on January 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Leroy was born in Arcadia on December 30, 1942, to Paul and Irene (Sonsalla) Pyka. After graduating from high school, Leroy worked at various local farms including the Temke and Sonsalla Farms, as well as helping Jim Schultz for many years. He also worked for the A-G Broiler Plant for 10 years before his 30-year employment with Ashley Furniture Industries. Leroy was united in marriage to Barbara Hertzfeldt at Christ Lutheran Church on September 14, 1974, and together the couple had three children. Leroy loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting deer and small game, fishing, camping, riding ATVs, nighttime campfires and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. His lighthearted sense of humor will always be remembered by his family.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Barb, of Arcadia; sons, Joey, of Arcadia, and Jason, of Glencoe; daughter, Lynda, of Galesville; grandchildren, Phillip Pyka, of Greenwood, Danielle Hanson, of Neilsville, Dominic and Alexis Pyka and their mother, Amber Schmidtknecht, of Cochrane; brother, Richard (Mary) Pyka, of Xionia, Wis.; sisters, Betty Lou Pyka and Rose Countryman; brother-in-law, Robert (Gretchen) Hertzfeldt; sister-in-law, Betty (Russell) Glomstad; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Gary Countryman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery in rural Arcadia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Family Wishes are preferred. To express condolences online to his family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
