Quade, Colleen F. (Kierlin)

Colleen F. (Kierlin) Quade, 85, died on April 14, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
Colleen was born on March 29, 1938, in Winona to Edmund J. and Dorothy C. (Dahm) Kierlin. She married Frederick Eugene Quade in Milwaukee, Wis., on September 5, 1964.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Robert Quade; daughter-in-law, Heidi Johnson Quade; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Tyler Kiel), Michael, and Makayla Quade; great-grandson, Connor Kiel; sister, Dottie Henneberry; brother, Robert Kierlin; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1984, sisters, Clarice Henneberry and Doris Sennes, and niece, Sandra Sennes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus Kostka. Visitation will be held at the Basilica on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. If you are attending the service, please honor Colleen by wearing something of her favorite color — green.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial to the charity of your choice or to the Sisters of Saint Francis in Rochester, Minn.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
