Karen Marie Quale, of Winona, passed away on December 16, 2021, at the age of 79. Karen Quale was born in Galena, Ill., to Zilphia Brotzman and Martin Quale. Karen was baptized and confirmed as a Christian in her childhood. Karen graduated from Winona Senior High School and completed some college classes. She pursued a career as an insurance agent. Throughout her lifetime, Karen was an avid reader and was able to live in California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. She is survived by her sister, Judith Quale, of Winona. No funeral service will be held. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family.
