Ramm, Sharon

Sharon Ramm lived her life to the fullest and passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the age of 84. She was a remarkable and fiercely independent woman who touched the hearts of everyone she met.
Born on November 18, 1938, Sharon was a force to be reckoned with from the very beginning. She lived her life on her own terms, fearlessly pursuing her dreams and passions, and she never let societal expectations hold her back. Sharon had an adventurous spirit that never dimmed.
Sharon was a masterful weaver of tales. Many of these tales originated during the annual family picnics at Prairie Island along the Mississippi. She had an incredible ability to infuse humor into even the darkest of moments, reminding us all that laughter is a powerful healer. Her distinct laughter was her trademark. Her enthusiasm for life was infectious, and she encouraged those around her to embrace every moment with the same passion and curiosity.
One of Sharon's greatest joys in life was her love for cats. She was a dedicated cat lover and provided a loving home for numerous feline friends over the years. Her home was a sanctuary for these furry companions, and she cherished the companionship and comfort they brought into her life.
Sharon was a dear friend to many, including those who knew her through her affiliation with Bill W. She found strength and support in this community and, in turn, offered her friendship, wisdom, and empathy to countless others battling their own demons. Her resilience and compassion made her an inspiration to all who crossed her path.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Lucy Ramm, her sisters, LaVonne Kohner (Chuck), Patsy Cooper (Phil), Phyllis, Judith Michael, Sandy Olson (Keith), and her brothers, Richard, Virgil Jr. (Shirley), Gary, and Gregory (Geraldine).
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Cindi (Kathleen); three grandchildren, Ellie (Heather), Anna, and Joe; one great-granddaughter, Rowan; her siblings, Barbara Redmond (Dan), Diane Walker (John), James, Bruce (Vonnie), and Susan Rubner (Ray); numerous nieces and nephews; and a wide circle of friends who will forever hold her memory in their hearts. Her legacy as an inspirational friend will live on through the lives she touched.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral home in Winona.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alcoholics Anonymous or the Winona Humane Society.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
